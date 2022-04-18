Chicago man sentenced to 20 years for fatally shooting 22-year-old during argument

article

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for fatally shooting a 22-year-old man in 2019.

Brandon Foster, 28, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder — unreasonable belief of self-defense — Monday morning.

At about 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2019, Roselle police officers responded to a 911 call for a report of a male victim down in a parking lot near 225 Springhill Drive.

The victim was later identified as Jary McCray, 22, of Roselle. He had been shot multiple times, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

During an investigation, police discovered that prior to the 911 call, Foster and McCray were in a vehicle in the parking lot smoking marijuana.

At some point, police say an argument ensued between the two men. At that time, Foster pulled out a gun and shot McCray multiple times in the torso and arms.

Foster then fled the scene, authorities said.

On Jan. 19, 2019, Foster was taken into custody in Nashville, Tennessee, and transported to DuPage County.

Foster's sentence was handed down Monday morning.