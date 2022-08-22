Chicago man sentenced to 4 years for illegally possessing gun, pointing it at people during fight

article

A Chicago man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun and pointing it at multiple people during an altercation last year.

Julian Almanza, 22, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal charge of illegal possession of a firearm.

On Jan. 14, 2021, Almanza was in an altercation in Humboldt Park and pointed a gun at multiple individuals, prosecutors said.

Chicago officers arrived on scene, and Almanza slid the firearm under a truck.

Firearm and ammunition illegallyl possessed by Almanza

Officers found the gun, which was equipped with an extended magazine and loaded with 25 rounds of ammunition, prosecutors said.

Almanza was previously convicted of two firearm felonies in state court, and was on parole for the more recent firearm offense at the time of the federal charge. He was not legally allowed to possess the gun.

Almanza was sentenced to 44 months in prison Thursday.