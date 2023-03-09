Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for killing another man to maintain position in street gang

A Chicago man was sentenced this week to life in prison for fatally shooting a man inside a Chatham store in order to maintain and increase his position in a street gang.

Pierre Robinson, 29, was found guilty in August 2022 of committing murder in aid of racketeering. A judge delivered his sentence Monday.

During Robinson's trial, prosecutors said he murdered 23-year-old Glenn Houston, Jr. on Dec. 23, 2014, in order to maintain and increase his position in the Evans Mob street gang.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Robinson shot Houston multiple times inside a store in the 400 block of East 79th Street in Chicago.

The Evans Mob, also known as GuttaGang and Hitz Squad, is a criminal organization whose members and associates engage in narcotics trafficking and commit acts of violence, including murder, to acquire and preserve the gang's territory.

A judge determined that Robinson was also involved in the murder and attempted murder of two other people on June 18, 2015.