Chicago man sentenced for trafficking heroin, cocaine

A 37-year-old Chicago man has learned his fate after trafficking heroin and cocaine across the city and suburbs.

Operating from 2015 to 2022, Alfonso Hidalgo-Gomez would receive narcotics from Mexico and distribute it locally. He distributed at least 13.4 kilograms of narcotics in the Chicago area.

Additionally, two individuals worked under Hidalgo-Gomez, carrying out drug distribution at his direction.

"The streets of Chicago are made immeasurably more dangerous because of the drug trade," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Misty Wright. "People like (the) defendant perpetuate the drug trafficking crisis in Chicago and all that goes with it, including addiction, crime, and violence. This type of activity endangers our communities."

Earlier this year, Hidalgo-Gomez pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge. He was sentenced to seven years in prison on Dec. 13.