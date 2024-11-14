Chicago man learns sentence for sex trafficking minor victim, distributing sexual abuse material

A Chicago man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday for sex trafficking a minor victim and distributing child sexual abuse material.

In September, Geremy Glass, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking a minor by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of distribution of child pornography.

In June, his co-defendant, 25-year-old Markita Tidwell, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to sex traffic a minor and was sentenced to 19 years in prison. Tidwell’s term of imprisonment will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

In April 2022, Glass and Tidwell sex trafficked a minor whom they met in Chicago, according to court documents.

Glass posted online advertisements, set the prices and communicated with potential commercial sex purchasers.

Prosecutors said Tidwell provided transportation and registered hotel rooms for the arranged sexual encounters. They both then received a portion of the proceeds.

In May 2022, Tidwell and Glass took the victim to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the defendants forced her to engage in as many as 15 commercial sex encounters in a day.

When the victim attempted to stop or take breaks, Glass was physically violent towards her. Prosecutors said he dragged her out of the house and slammed her face into a car window.

Glass also sent sexually explicit images of the victim more than 50 times while communicating with commercial sex purchasers.

Hotel staff in Tuscaloosa contacted law enforcement and stated that there was a young woman who appeared to be abused, which led to the recovery of the victim and the arrest of Glass and Tidwell.

Glass’ term of imprisonment will be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release.