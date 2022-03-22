Chicago man shoots 29-year-old on West Side, police take him into custody minutes later: CPD

article

A Chicago man has been charged with shooting a 29-year-old man in North Lawndale Monday morning.

Daniel Steward, 31, faces one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated use of a weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a residence.

According to police, Steward allegedly shot a 29-year-old man Monday in the 1200 block of South Avers Avenue.

He fled the scene, entered into an "unknown dwelling" and was located by police minutes later.

A weapon was recovered.

Steward was placed into custody and charged accordingly.