Chicago man shoots woman he knows in face after thinking someone was breaking into home: police

A man shot a woman he knew in the face after he thought someone was breaking into his home in Park Manor late Thursday.

At about 11:58 p.m., a 59-year-old man was in his residence in the 6700 block of South Prairie when he believed someone was trying to break into his home.

The man fired one shot when his door opened and struck a 54-year-old woman, who he knew, in the right side of the face.

The man called 911 for emergency services, and the woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene. Detectives are investigating.