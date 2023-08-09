Chicago man shot 48-year-old man multiple times near Guaranteed Rate Field earlier this summer: police

article

A Chicago man is accused of shooting another man in Bridgeport earlier this summer.

Juwan Moore, 25, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder and one issuance of a warrant.

On June 16, police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of South Wells and found a 48-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

A witness related to officers that there were multiple shots fired, and two men were seen fleeing the area on foot.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

On Monday, members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Moore in connection to the shooting and charged him accordingly.

No additional information has been made available by police.