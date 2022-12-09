Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman

A Chicago man faces several charges after shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman.

Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

At about 5:25 p.m. Wednesday, Singleton left his residence in the 100 block of West 126th Place armed with a shotgun and shot a 47-year-old man before returning to his home and reemerging with a handgun, police said.

Chicago police utilized several tactics to try and get Singleton to drop his weapons.

The offender then pointed one of the guns at a civilian. At this time, officers discharged their weapons and struck Singleton in the hand.

No officers were injured.

The 47-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Singleton was transported to an area hospital for treatment and subsequently charged.

The officers who fired shots will be placed on routine administrative duties for 30 days, in accordance with department policy.