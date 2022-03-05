Chicago man shot through window while sitting in his living room

A 54-year-old man was shot while sitting in his living room in Chicago's Stony Island Park Saturday.

According to Chicago police, the man was sitting in the living room of his home in the 8400 block of South Cregier, when shots were fired just after midnight.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

He was shot once in the thigh, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition.

Advertisement

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.