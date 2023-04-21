Man shot by unknown offender while near South Side backyard, police say

A 46-year-old man was shot twice on Friday in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Around 1:10 p.m., police say the male victim was near a backyard in the 4500 block of S. Honore St. when an unknown offender approached, pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was shot in the back and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.