Chicago man shows gun to Wheaton AutoZone employee and threatens her after stealing tools: prosecutors

A Chicago man was arrested this week after allegedly stealing from a suburban AutoZone and threatening an employee with a gun.

Elliot Thomas, 38, faces one count of armed robbery with a firearm, prosecutors said.

Wheaton police responded Monday to reports of an armed individual at the AutoZone at 809 E. Roosevelt Road. Authorities said Thomas entered the store, took a Duralast torque socket set valued at $25.99 and left without paying.

When the store's security sensors were triggered, an employee followed Thomas outside and asked him to return.

Thomas initially ignored the request but then turned to the employee and allegedly said, "You don’t wanna know what I have in here," in a threatening manner.

He allegedly unzipped a cross-body bag and showed a loaded Stoeger STR-9 9 mm pistol with a 15-round magazine.

Thomas then fled the scene in a 2002 Chevy Tahoe, prosecutors said.

Glen Ellyn police located him minutes later and conducted a traffic stop. Officers reportedly found the firearm in the bag and the stolen torque socket set in the vehicle.

Thomas was taken into custody, and a judge granted the state's request to detain him pending trial.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2.