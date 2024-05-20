Chicago man who fled from police in stolen SUV faces gun charges

A Chicago man who allegedly fled from police in a stolen SUV in the northern suburbs is facing felony charges.

Alexander N. Weatherspoon, 28, was arrested Friday morning in the 7600 block of Milwaukee Avenue after a brief pursuit, according to a statement from the Niles Police Department.

About 8:09 a.m., police were called to the 7900 block of Neva Avenue for a report of a suspicious vehicle with shredded tires, the statement said. When officers arrived, they located a Cadillac Escalade with darkly tinted windows and two flat tires parked on the street.

When one of the officers attempted to speak to Weatherspoon, who was sitting in the driver's seat, he started the vehicle and fled. Police did not pursue the vehicle, according to the statement.

Alexander N. Weatherspoon, 28. (Niles Police Department)

Officers later located the SUV driving west on Howard Street and then north on Milwaukee Avenue, where Weatherspoon exited the vehicle and ran from police. He was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit, police said.

Nobody was injured during the incident, according to officials.

Investigators determined the vehicle was stolen, and police allegedly located five rounds of 9mm ammunition and four handgun magazines inside. A loaded Glock pistol was discovered in the 7700 block of Nora Avenue near some pieces of shredded tire, Niles police said.

Weatherspoon was charged with felony counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, officials said. He was also cited for multiple violations including fleeing to elude police, illegal transportation of alcohol and driving with a revoked driver's license.

Weatherspoon made his first court appearance on Saturday.