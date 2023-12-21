Chicago man struck victim in head multiple times, robbed him: police

article

A Chicago man struck another man in the head and then robbed him of his property last month in Brainerd, according to police.

Stephan Sander, 31, is charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, one felony count of armed habitual criminal, one felony count of possession of a stolen firearm and two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

On Nov. 9, Sander allegedly struck a 61-year-old man multiple times in the head with a sharp object and then took the victim's property in the 9400 block of South Sangamon.

Members of the Chicago Police Department and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Sander on Wednesday. At that time, two firearms were recovered and he was charged accordingly.

No additional information was made available.