Chicago man suspected in fatal stabbing arrested a day later after DUI crash

A Chicago man charged with stabbing another man to death Thursday in West Garfield Park was arrested the next day after crashing a car while intoxicated.

Patrick O'Reilly, 26, was arrested Friday in the 3900 block of South Prairie Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said O'Reilly stabbed 49-year-old Estevan Lopez in the chest during an argument in an alley in the 4000 block of West Monroe Street on Thursday.

On Friday, O'Reilly was arrested after he crashed a BMW into a parked car in the Bronzeville on the South Side, police said.

Patrick O'Reilly, 26. (Chicago police)

He has been charged with first degree murder as well as driving under the influence, driving without a license and driving an uninsured vehicle.

O'Reilly was due in bond court Monday.