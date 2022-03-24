Person stabbed to death during altercation in West Garfield Park alley

A person was stabbed to death in an alley in West Garfield Park Thursday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred in the 4000 block of West Monroe.

At about 4:38 p.m., a male victim was in a verbal altercation with an unknown offender in an alley.

The offender produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating.