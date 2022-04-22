Chicago man tased after leading Indiana police on chase in Gary

article

A Chicago man is accused of fleeing from police in a vehicle in Gary, Indiana Tuesday.

At about 12:39 p.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Department Patrol Unit officer saw a red Dodge Charger with an expired license plate exceeding the 30 mph speed limit near Georgia Street and East 40th Avenue in Gary.

When the officer attempted to make a traffic stop, the vehicle accelerated in an attempt to flee, authorities said.

The driver then allegedly disregarded several stop signs, then headed eastbound on Ridge Road and merged onto Interstate 65.

At the ramp to westbound I-80/94, the driver used the shoulder and went around other traffic to merge onto westbound I-80/94.

Gary police officers then joined the pursuit.

The vehicle continued to flee westbound on I-80/94, passing Grant Street, authorities said.

At the Burr Street exit, the Lake County Sheriff's Department High Crime Unit deployed stop sticks.

The motorist then drove onto the shoulder and ran over the stop sticks, which resulted in a deflated front tire.

The vehicle continued to flee westbound into Illinois onto northbound Torrence Avenue.

An officer then performed a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, which caused the vehicle to come to a stop near a home in the 2900 block of 173rd Place in Lansing.

The suspect exited the vehicle and then fled on foot.

Officers pursued the suspect, and jumped over a fence in an attempt to apprehend him, authorities said.

One officer said he saw the suspect toss a firearm in the air.

Officers then deployed a taser on the suspect.

A loaded handgun and loaded magazine were located near the scene, police said.

Isaiah Bradley, 25, of Chicago, was placed into custody and transported to a hospital, where he was medically cleared.

He faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a narcotic or drug, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and multiple traffic citations.

Bradley is being held at the Lake County Jail.