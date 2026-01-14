Chicago man, teen arrested 30 minutes after armed carjacking
CHICAGO - A Chicago man and a teenage boy were arrested this week after allegedly carjacking a 24-year-old at gunpoint, with the teen also facing charges tied to earlier CTA train platform robberies.
What we know:
Police said the carjacking incident happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue, where a 24-year-old man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint.
About 30 minutes later, officers arrested two of the suspects in the 8000 and 8100 blocks of South Paulina Street: 19-year-old Cristian De Jesus Mazza Maita and a 17-year-old boy.
Cristian De Jesus Mazza Maita | CPD
Both face multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, according to police.
Dig deeper:
In addition to the carjacking, police said the 17-year-old is charged in connection with two incidents on CTA train platforms from last year.
One involved the armed robbery of a 23-year-old man on July 12, 2025, at the North/Clybourn Red Line station. The other was an aggravated robbery of a 15-year-old boy on Oct. 31, 2025, at the Berwyn Red Line station.
What's next:
Mazza Maita is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.