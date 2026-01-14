Chicago man, teen arrested 30 minutes after armed carjacking

The Brief A 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Sunday in connection with a carjacking on Chicago’s North Side. Police say the pair took a vehicle from a 24-year-old man at gunpoint and were arrested about a half hour later. The teen is also charged in two separate robberies from last year.



A Chicago man and a teenage boy were arrested this week after allegedly carjacking a 24-year-old at gunpoint, with the teen also facing charges tied to earlier CTA train platform robberies.

What we know:

Police said the carjacking incident happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of North Glenwood Avenue, where a 24-year-old man had his vehicle taken at gunpoint.

About 30 minutes later, officers arrested two of the suspects in the 8000 and 8100 blocks of South Paulina Street: 19-year-old Cristian De Jesus Mazza Maita and a 17-year-old boy.

Cristian De Jesus Mazza Maita | CPD

Both face multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery with a firearm, according to police.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the carjacking, police said the 17-year-old is charged in connection with two incidents on CTA train platforms from last year.

One involved the armed robbery of a 23-year-old man on July 12, 2025, at the North/Clybourn Red Line station. The other was an aggravated robbery of a 15-year-old boy on Oct. 31, 2025, at the Berwyn Red Line station.

What's next:

Mazza Maita is due in court for a detention hearing on Wednesday.