Chicago man charged in triple stabbing on NW Side

A Chicago man was charged in connection with an attack that hospitalized two women and a man on Sunday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The stabbing happened around 5 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue.

The backstory:

Melchor Hernandez Rodriguez, 40, was arguing with a group of people when he pulled out a "sharp object" and started swinging it at them, according to Chicago police.

Two women, 20 and 30, were cut on their arms and were taken to local hospitals. A 32-year-old man suffered cuts to both of his hands and was also hospitalized. All three victims were reported in good condition.

Roughly half an hour later, Hernandez Rodriguez was taken into custody one block east of the attack.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and one count of aggravated battery in a public place, both felonies.

What's next:

Hernandez Rodriguez, of Humboldt Park, has a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

No further information was provided.