Chicago crime: 3 people stabbed during fight on Northwest Side, police say

The Brief Three people were stabbed during an altercation on Chicago's Northwest Side on Sunday morning. A suspect is in custody in connection with the stabbing.



Three people were stabbed during an altercation early Sunday morning on the city’s Northwest Side.

The incident happened in the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue in the Belmont Central neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Altercation turns to stabbing

What we know:

A little after 5 a.m., a verbal altercation between two groups turned physical when a 40-year-old man produced a sharp object and swung it at multiple victims.

A 20-year-old woman had a puncture wound to her arm. She was taken to Community First Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman also had a puncture wound to the arm. She was taken to West Suburban Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

A 32-year-old man had cuts to both of his hands. He was taken to Loyola Hospital and initially reported in good condition.

The alleged attacker was taken into custody.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the suspect.

Charges are pending.

It was unclear exactly what led to the altercation.