Chicago police: Man wrapped in blanket accused in CTA battery incident
CHICAGO - A man is being sought after allegedly making physical contact with a CTA passenger in the city's Loop on Monday morning.
What we know:
Police said the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 600 block of South State Street.
The man is accused of making physical contact with a victim while boarding a train.
CTA simple battery suspect | CPD
The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes with white soles. He was also seen with a gray blanket or comforter wrapped around his head and shoulders.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what kind of physical contact the suspect is accused of. Police described the incident as a simple battery.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip online, referencing case number JK-232773.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.