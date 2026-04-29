Chicago police: Man wrapped in blanket accused in CTA battery incident

The Brief A man is being sought after an alleged incident involving a CTA passenger in the Loop. Police say the encounter happened Monday morning as the suspect was getting on a train. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.



A man is being sought after allegedly making physical contact with a CTA passenger in the city's Loop on Monday morning.

What we know:

Police said the incident happened around 7:10 a.m. in the 600 block of South State Street.

The man is accused of making physical contact with a victim while boarding a train.

CTA simple battery suspect | CPD

The suspect was described as a Black man wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and gray shoes with white soles. He was also seen with a gray blanket or comforter wrapped around his head and shoulders.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what kind of physical contact the suspect is accused of. Police described the incident as a simple battery.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip online, referencing case number JK-232773.