Chicago Marathon lays out COVID safety guidelines

The Bank of America Chicago Marathon is still a go, but with COVID safety guidelines in place.

Roughly 35,000 participants will now be required to provide proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative test within three days of the marathon, which takes place Oct. 10.

Proof of vaccination can be presented with a hard copy, photo copy or digital version of the immunization record.

The event defines "fully vaccinated" individuals as people who are two weeks after their final dose.

Masks will be encouraged in Grant Park before and after the race.

