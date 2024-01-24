Chicago Marine Unit conducts ice dive training on the lakefront

article

The Chicago Marine Unit conducted ice dive training on the lakefront Wednesday afternoon.

This was the final phase needed in order to add more marine officers to the unit, officials said.

Marine Operations personnel are responsible for all bodies of water within Chicago, which includes 80 square miles of Lake Michigan, 27 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, 38 miles of Chicago River system, Wolf Lake, Lake Calumet and various ponds and lagoons throughout the city.

CREDIT: CPD

Additionally, marine officers are responsible for search, rescue and recovery operations in bodies of water in Chicago.

Lake Michigan draws millions of spectators to the lakefront each year, which is why marine officers are trained as divers, AED, first aid and heavy weapon usage.