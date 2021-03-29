Chicago 'Mario Kart' fan travels in real-life Go Kart

One Chicago man is bringing a video game classic to real life by channel channeling his inner Mario Kart.

Mario Kart fan Joshua Schaffer has posted many videos of his tricked-out Go Kart to his TikTok account @weathermanjosh.

Schaffer has taken his go kart to more than 10 states, inviting people to take a ride.

"People just need to have a happiness in their life and smile more," Schaffer said. "I just do this to make people smile and just spread joy."

Over the weekend, he rolled in to Scottsdale, Arizona, and plans on staying for the next few weeks.