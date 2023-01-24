Chicago marks anniversary of first Covid-19 case

Tuesday marked three years since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in Chicago.

City Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reflected on the anniversary.

"That was the second confirmed case across the whole US, and we had no idea what we were in for at the very beginning," Arwady said.

Chicago's first Covid case was just the second to be confirmed in the United States.

Last Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 28 counties in the state were at an elevated level for Covid, compared to 61 in the previous week.

"I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels continuing to decrease across Illinois," IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a statement.

Three Illinois counties were reported at "High" risk of Covid transmission.