Chicago mass shooting: 1 killed, 5 wounded in West Pullman — including 15-year-old girl

Six people were shot, one fatally, in a mass shooting in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Kensington.

At about 9:39 p.m., a group of people were outside and heading to their vehicles when someone inside a vehicle fired multiple shots, striking six people.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the face, was transported to U of C and is listed in critical condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach and is listed in fair condition.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm and is listed in fair condition.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

A 42-year-old woman was shot in the arm and armpit. She died from her injuries, police said.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg and arm and is listed in fair condition.

A 31-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the head and self-transported to the hospital, where he is listed in fair condition.

There is no one in custody.

Advertisement

Area Two detectives continue to investigate.