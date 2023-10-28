Chicago mass shooting: 4 wounded in Hanson Park drive-by

A group of people were leaving a party in Hanson Park early Saturday morning when someone fired multiple shots into the crowd.

Police say four people were wounded. The incident happened at about 12:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue

Someone in a car traveling northbound on Lorel opened fire at the group leaving an 18-year-old girl critical wounded with a gunshot to the right leg and left thigh. She was taken to Stroger Hospital.

A 22-year-old man was also transported to Stroger, but in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the ankle and take to Mt. Sinai Hospital. The fourth victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and was listed in good condition at Stroger.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.