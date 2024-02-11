5 shot during argument on Chicago's SW Side; suspect remains at large

Chicago police are investigating a mass shooting in the Little Village neighborhood following a fight early Sunday morning.

A 30-year-old man was in an argument with an unidentified male offender in the 3500 block of West 30th Street around 3:38 a.m.

Police say the offender pulled a gun and shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a white van. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition with multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

Four others in the immediate area were injured by gunfire.

A 22-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to the thigh and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 48-year-old woman was shot in the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 53-year-old man also suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old woman sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.