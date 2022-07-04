5 shot overnight in Parkway Gardens

Five people were struck by gunfire in a mass shooting early Monday in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood.

A boy and four men were standing outside around 12:13 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when gunfire broke out, police said.

The victims were:

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm and taken to Saint Bernard Hospital in fair condition

A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition

Another 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg and transported to U of C in fair condition

A man in his mid-20s was shot in the knee and taken to U of C in fair condition

A 30-year-old man was shot multiple times and transported to U of C in fair condition

The gunman may have been traveling in a black SUV, according to Chicago police. Victims and witnesses at the scene refused to provide further details.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.