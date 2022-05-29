1 killed, 9 wounded in Chicago mass shootings less than 24 hours apart on Memorial Day weekend

One person was killed and nine others were wounded in mass shootings less than 24 hours apart and at least 30 others were wounded or killed by gunfire so far this Memorial Day weekend.

In total, at least six people have been killed and 34 others wounded since Friday evening.

Neighbors watched Sunday night as dozens of police and SWAT officers worked the scene where one man was killed and four others — including the suspect — were wounded in a mass shooting in West Humboldt Park.

A gunman opened fire in the 4400 block of West Walton Street about 10:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

The suspect barricaded himself inside a building for at least 90 minutes as SWAT officers and negotiators responded to the scene.

A man, 69, was shot in the arm and torso and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A second man, 45, was shot in the torso and foot, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Sinai in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to preliminary information.

A fourth man, 27, was shot in the buttocks and was taken to West Suburban Hospital, where he was in good condition, officials said.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was shot in the foot, according to police. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, officials said.

Officers didn’t fire any shots and believed the incident was domestic. One person was in custody.

Less than 24 hours earlier, about 1:30 a.m., a group of five, ranging in age from 16 to 33, were on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Karlov Avenue near Daniel Webster Elementary School, when a fight broke out and shots were fired, police said.

A police source said three different types of bullets were used in the firefight, including a caliber used in AK-47s and other rifles.

The teen was shot in the back, a man and woman, both 21, were shot in the left arm and a 33-year-old man was shot in the face, officials said. They were all taken to Mt. Sinai in serious condition.

A second 21-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body and taken to Stroger Hospital, also in serious condition, police said.

At least 97 evidence markers could be seen scattered in the street and around the corner outside the school. Officers were seen taking notes and hovering flashlights over tall grass in search of evidence.

About half an hour earlier, a man was shot to death during a block party in Englewood on the South Side.

The man, said to be 26 by someone he knew, was with others celebrating a man’s 80th birthday in the 5700 block of South Carpenter Street when gunfire erupted and he was shot in the head and body, witnesses and police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hours earlier, two men were dead after they opened fire at each other on the South Side, according to police.

The shootout happened about 5 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Bishop Street when each man pulled a gun on the other and opened fire, police said.

Both were struck by bullets and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified one of the men as Derrick Washington, 29. The other man, 38, hasn’t been identified yet.

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in West Garfield Park.

The man, 33, was driving about 6:40 a.m. in the 4200 block of West Madison Street when someone opened fire, police said.

He was struck on the left side of his body but continued driving and moments later crashed his sedan into a road median, police said.

He was transported to Mt. Sinai where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

One person was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Chicago Lawn on the South West Side.

About 1:30 p.m., a male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the head in the 2400 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery and a woman shot driving, minutes apart, early Monday on the South Side.

The man, 32, was outside in the 5000 block of South Martin Luther King Drive just after midnight when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded his bag, Chicago police said. He refused to give is bag up and was shot in the thigh, officials said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Around the same time, less than half a mile away, a 40-year-old woman was driving in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue when someone in a moving car opened fire, police said.

She was taken to the same hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the head, officials said.

Hours earlier, a man was in custody after another man was shot and critically wounded during an argument in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The man, 37, was arguing with a 39-year-old suspect in the 1800 block of North Kimball Avenue about 10:30 p.m. when the older man opened fire, striking the younger man in the eye, police said.

He was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway at 71st Street, according to Illinois state police.

Troopers responding to the shooting found a person shot on the inbound lanes about 10:45 p.m., state police said.

The person was taken to an area hospital with injuries not considered life threatening, officials said.

At least 21 others were wounded by gunfire since Friday, 5 p.m.

At least one person was killed and 31 others were wounded — including a 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds — in shootings last weekend in Chicago.