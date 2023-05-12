Chicago Mayfest is back! 3-day food and music event kicks off Friday

Summertime in Chicago means one thing - it's time for festivals! The city is gearing up for a summer full of events, and one of the first to kick off is the annual Chicago Mayfest.

Held on Armitage Avenue between Sheffield and Racine avenues, the three-day festival promises endless entertainment for attendees of all ages. Visitors can enjoy live music, delicious food, and plenty of family-friendly activities.

Mayfest starts on Friday at 5 p.m. and runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is an encouraged $10 cash donation, with all proceeds supporting the Ranch Triangle Community Conservation.

Music lovers are in for a treat with two stages featuring an impressive lineup of bands. Some of the notable performers include 16 Candles, Too Hype Crew, 7th Heaven, Mr. Blotto, Old Shoe, Hairbangers Ball, Howl at the Moon, Dancing Queen: An Abba Salute, Ultrabeat, Kasmir, Bono Bros Band, Atomic, Sweet Diezel Jenkins, Rico, Jagged Little Pill, Motown Nation, The Red Roses, Trouble Ahead, Pino Farina Band, Hillybilly Rockstarz, Fiddlerock, and Miss Foozie.

In addition to the live music, there will be a family carnival area for children to enjoy, as well as the Armitage Art Show, featuring works from local artists.