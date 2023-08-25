Chicago mayor attends first CPS football game of the season

The first game of the 2023-24 Chicago Public Schools football season started off with a little bit of a glitch.

The kicker put the ball in the weeds, but once that was sorted out, the game could begin with Mayor Brandon Johnson on the field for the coin toss.

Chicago Hope Academy won the toss and opted for Whitney Young to receive first.

Johnson offered them words of enforcement not just on the field, but in the classroom.

"When this game is over, I need that same energy to make sure Chicago becomes a better, stronger, safer Chicago," said Johnson.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Chicago Hope Academy Eagles made the first big play with a touchdown.

Last year, the varsity squad from Chicago Hope Academy lost one game all season.

Their first matchup was against the Whitney Young Dolphins, winning 53 to 6.

The Dolphins had a slow start but were out for redemption after putting up a tough 2-7 season last year.