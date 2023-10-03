Activists call on Johnson to make good on campaign promise of ending use of ShotSpotter

A group of activists is calling on Mayor Brandon Johnson to make good on his campaign promise to end the city's use of ShotSpotter.

However, more than four months after taking office, that hasn't happened.

When Johnson was running for office, he said he'd cancel the city's $33 million contract with ShotSpotter. Now, activists are renewing their calls for Johnson to fulfill that promise ahead of his city budget announcement next week.

The group cites studies that have shown ShotSpotter is inaccurate and draws armed police to areas where innocent people could become targets.

The group wants the funding that would have gone to ShotSpotter to be used for mental health and violence prevention efforts.

Johnson is expected to introduce his first budget in City Hall next Wednesday.