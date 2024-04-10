Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson renews call for Gaza ceasefire at Eid celebration

As the holy month of Ramadan and fasting concludes, Chicago-area Muslims celebrating the feast of Eid al-Fitr shared their concerns for those in Gaza who are enduring a humanitarian crisis as the Israel-Hamas war continues.

Thousands gathered Wednesday morning for Eid prayers at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, where Mayor Brandon Johnson briefly renewed a call for peace in Gaza.

"As mayor, I stand with you in the fight for peace so that we all can have a safe home. Whether it’s from Garfield Park on the West Side of Chicago or in Gaza," Johnson said.

Although Eid is a celebration, Johnson said "Our hearts are heavy."

"The past six months of news have been devastating. But we continue to pray for the families who are experiencing violence everywhere," Johnson said.

"And whether it’s Wadea or those who are losing their lives to violence in Chicago, the families who are grieving for loved ones in Gaza and the families who are grieving for loved ones in Chicago, we bring together," Johnson said.

The mayor was referring to Wadea al-Fayoume, the 6-year-old Muslim Plainfield Township boy fatally stabbed in October in a religious-motivated attack.

He asked everyone to recommit themselves to the values emphasized through the fasting and prayer of Ramadan.

"May it strengthen us and tie us together, bind us together… And then, by spreading the gospel and the word of that which is holy around the world, we get to do that from one end of the Earth to the other end of the Earth. Calling for peace is not dangerous. Calling for peace is righteousness," Johnson said.

Organizers presented Johnson with an award for casting the tie-breaking vote in the City Council for a resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza.

Jamal Jarad, president of the Islamic Community Center of Illinois, which organized the event, said he was happy Ramadan was ending but was worried for those in Gaza, an area that has been subjected to Israeli military attacks since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

"We cannot be fully happy knowing that our brothers and sisters in Gaza and in Palestine have no food, no clothes. They do not even feel safe to go out and celebrate," Jarad said.

He said those in the room started fasting for Ramadan on March 11 and choose to end the fast today.

"In Gaza, however, they were subjected to fasting Oct. 7 and were forced into starvation until today," he said. "There is no water, no shelter, no freedom of movement. And many of them are deprived of life."

Jamal Nather, who lives near O’Hare and attended the Eid celebration, said he appreciated Johnson’s support of a Gaza cease-fire.

"That’s what we’re all praying for," said Nather, 56.

His relative, Yousef Dabbagh, explained how Eid is one of the most important celebrations for Muslims.

"It’s like a Christmas for the Christian community," said Dabbagh, 57. "It’s very important to us. This occasion is a gathering and appreciation and celebration of the month of hardship, fasting."

For the rest of the day, he planned to meet family, visit his deceased ancestors in the cemetery, and then have dinner with friends and family.

Naimeh Issa brings her family to the Eid celebration at the convention center every year. She said it’s a nice occasion to see family and friends and get dressed up.

Completing Ramadan is special because it shows the hardship she can overcome through daily fasting and allows her to take it to the next level.

"We’ve seen what we can do in that month, so it brings a sense of comfort that we can actually do that," said Issa, 28.

Another woman, Bayan A., said Ramadan was difficult this year considering the war in Gaza.

"This year was harder for most of us because we’re Palestinians," she said, asking not to give her full last name. "Ninety percent of my family is there. It’s been a tough one. You learn to appreciate a lot more. Appreciate our kids more, hold them tighter."