Chicago unveils 'People's Plan for Community Safety' to combat crime

On Thursday, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson revealed his comprehensive strategy, titled the "People's Plan for Community Safety," aimed at tackling crime in the city at its foundational levels.

The mayor emphasized that the initiative adopts a dual approach, focusing on both people and specific locations.

"There is a shattered sense of safety in Chicago that has been driven by decades of purposeful disinvestment in our communities," Mayor Johnson said in a statement. "It is time for a new community safety approach - one that addresses the root of the problem by investing in our people and neighborhoods to secure a safer Chicago for generations to come."

The people-centric aspect of the plan concentrates efforts on those communities most severely affected by violence and historical disinvestment. By addressing the root causes of crime and working to uplift these communities, the goal is to create a positive impact on individuals and reduce the likelihood of involvement in criminal activities.

In tandem, the place-based strategy targets violence at the neighborhood level, aiming for lasting change through substantial investments in key areas such as education, economic opportunities, housing, and health.

By implementing these long-term measures, the city aims to create safer and more resilient neighborhoods.

"We are going to continue working hand-in-hand with the Mayor’s Office to improve community safety throughout Chicago," said Police Supt. Larry Snelling said in a statement. "When we partner with critical stakeholders and take a unified approach, we will build a stronger city for the people of Chicago. Our goal is to build trust between police and the people in our communities while prioritizing law enforcement reform, accountability and transparency."

Furthermore, activists say they have solid evidence their violence intervention efforts work and they're in the process of scaling up those solutions.