Chicago mayor bashes effort to pass bill tied to Bears stadium as ‘short-sighted’

The Brief Mayor Johnson was quite critical of the efforts by state lawmakers to pass the so-called "megaprojects" bill. The Bears have said the bill is crucial for them to get property tax certainty to build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights. Johnson said it was "short-sighted" to focus on "entities with means" at a time when higher prices are hurting regular people.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday criticized state lawmakers' efforts to push through a piece of legislation the Chicago Bears say is necessary to build a new domed stadium in Arlington Heights.

Lawmakers, including those from Chicago, are working to pass the so-called "megaprojects" bill that would essentially give the Bears a multi-year break on their property taxes for the land at Arlington Park, which the team purchased a few years ago, as they build the stadium.

The team said the project would bring potentially billions of dollars in economic development and thousands of jobs to the state. But Bears leadership has also said they need "property tax certainty" to begin construction.

What they're saying:

But Johnson, who has consistently argued the Bears should not leave Chicago’s Soldier Field, made it clear he was not on board with the state lawmakers pushing to pass the megaprojects bill.

"I’m building things in this city. I want to build more things in this city. Why is that important? Because it creates opportunities for Chicagoans," he said. "Why would I advocate for something that wouldn’t benefit the people of Chicago? I don’t know why any Chicago legislator would vote for anything that doesn’t benefit the people that they represent."

A version of the bill has already passed the Illinois House of Representatives, but members of the state Senate will likely be tweaking it before its final passage. Lawmakers have until the end of the month, when their regular legislative session finishes.

Illinois lawmakers are also under pressure not just because of their deadline, but because Indiana lawmakers have already passed their own package of new taxes to fund the building of a new stadium for the Bears in Hammond. Bears leadership said they will pick between Arlington Heights and Hammond as their future home sometime this spring or summer.

Johnson said he continues to believe the best place for the Bears to play their home games is Soldier Field, which the team has done since the early 1970s. But the Bears have said the venue, which is owned by the Chicago Park District, no longer "offers the infrastructure, accessibility, or amenities required to deliver" a "world-class experience."

The mayor also said Bears fans or employees in Chicago having to commute to Arlington Heights to attend a game was not something that "anyone who represents Chicago should want," an apparent reference to state lawmakers.

The comments also come as Johnson heads down to Springfield to lobby lawmakers to restore state funding to local municipalities, among other key legislative priorities.

Johnson also seemed to echo other criticisms of the bill, which critics across the ideological spectrum have cited: the idea of giving tax breaks to a corporation worth more than $8 billion, according to Forbes.

"So I think there are some legitimate concerns around the fact that, at a time in which property values are increasing and affordability is becoming that much more of a challenge to do anything, [being] in favor of entities with means without supporting families who have needs, I would find that short-sighted," Johnson said.

The other side:

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago), whose district includes Soldier Field, has been supportive of the megaprojects bill, being its main sponsor in the House. In a lengthy response to the mayor's comments, Buckner explained that the bill would not just benefit the Bears and that it has support from the large majority of state lawmakers from Chicago.

"I think there’s a misunderstanding about what this legislation actually does. This isn't a bill about one project or one team. And it’s certainly not a bill that leaves Chicago behind. In fact, every major component of this bill is a directly usable tool for the City of Chicago.

"The megaprojects framework is about giving cities like Chicago the tools to compete for and shape large-scale development in a way that benefits residents—jobs, investment, and real pathways to property tax relief. Without those tools, we’re not protecting people; we're limiting our ability to bring opportunity home. The vast majority of Chicago legislators understood that. That’s why 33 members—nearly 92% of the Chicago delegation. From every side of town. Progressives, moderates. Black, Latino, and Asian caucus members. Folks who know this city and understand exactly how this tool can be used here. And it was crafted by a Chicago representative with Chicago’s realities in mind.

"Other states aren’t standing still. The question isn’t whether these tools exist—it’s whether we choose to use them to benefit our communities. We’re always open to good ideas on how any piece of legislation can be strengthened. But we shouldn’t dismiss a statewide economic development tool that Chicago is fully positioned to use to its advantage."