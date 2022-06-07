'Let's get back to work': Chicago Mayor Lightfoot announces re-election campaign

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Tuesday she is seeking a second term.

"I don’t look or sound like any other mayor we’ve ever had before, and I’ve had to fight to get a seat at the table," Lightfoot said in a YouTube video announcing her re-election.

In a news release, the Lightfoot campaign is touting some of the mayor's accomplishments.

Increased Chicago’s minimum wage to $15 an hour for hundreds of thousands of workers.

Expanded funding for community-based violence prevention and implemented measures to combat gang violence.

Championed the creation of a new civilian police oversight body, advancing Chicago on a path toward police reform.

Forged an equitable and inclusive vaccine distribution program and made unprecedented investments in public health, with a particular focus on the communities most devastated by the virus.

Passed transformative, unprecedented budgets, including historic investments in affordable housing, youth programs, mental health and environmental justice.

Mayor Lightfoot will find herself in a heated battle to keep her position.

The other candidates seeking Chicago's top job are Ald. Roderick Sawyer — the son of former Mayor Eugene Sawyer. He became the fifth candidate and the third African American seeking to deny Lightfoot a second term.

State Rep. Kam Buckner (D-Chicago) and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson already have declared their candidacies. Now that Lightfoot has made it official, there are four Black candidates in a field that also includes former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas and Ald. Ray Lopez (15th), the first challenger to declare.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Mayor Lightfoot has seen an onslaught of criticism for her handling of violence in Chicago.

"Of course there are tough challenges ahead. We have a lot of work to do, because change just doesn’t happen overnight," Lightfoot said. "But together, we will make our city safer, fairer, and more equitable for all. Now, let’s get back to work."

The mayor also touts her performance for how she led the city through the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we got knocked down by COVID, we came together as a City and we got right back up. Because that’s who we are, and that’s how we’ve been able to make so much progress, despite all that’s been thrown at us," Lightfoot said.

"It’s you that I fight for. All the people who love, breathe, and believe in making the greatest city in the world even greater. You love this city as much as I do. The fact is, because of you, Chicago is coming back."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.