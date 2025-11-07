Chicago mayor testifies before U.N. on Trump immigration raids, SNAP cuts

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson spoke to the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva about federal immigration raids and food assistance cuts. Johnson accused the Trump administration of violating human rights in Chicago and nationwide. He urged the Council to hold a special session to investigate U.S. practices and invited U.N. experts to visit Chicago.



Mayor Brandon Johnson testified Friday before the United Nations Human Rights Council, calling on the global body to investigate what he described as human rights violations tied to federal immigration raids and cuts to food aid under President Donald Trump's administration.

What we know:

Johnson joined municipal officials from several U.S. cities, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles and New York, during an event hosted by the ACLU, the Center for Constitutional Rights, and Human Rights First. The group detailed what they said were abusive immigration enforcement practices and the end of food assistance programs during the ongoing government shutdown.

In his virtual remarks, Johnson accused federal agents of targeting Chicago residents through violent raids and described incidents involving tear gas, chokeholds, and the detention of children.

"In Chicago, we live with the consequences of that moral failure every day. Families torn apart by immigration raids," Johnson said. "Raids that have targeted daycare teachers, ride-share drivers, and restaurant cooks. Honest, hardworking, law-abiding people who contribute to the soul of Chicago, who literally make our city run."

He also criticized cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

"As someone with first-hand experience, I can tell you how humiliating it is when you open the refrigerator and you have nothing to eat. In the wealthiest country in the world, there is no reason why our federal government should allow hundreds of thousands of Chicagoans to go hungry," Johnson said.

What's next:

Johnson said Chicago will continue local efforts to protect immigrants through its Welcoming City Ordinance and community-led "Rapid Response" networks. He urged the U.N. to apply the same standards of accountability to the United States as it does to other nations.

"We cannot do this alone," Johnson told the Council. "No country should be above international law. Human rights are universal—or they are meaningless… The people of Chicago—and of this nation—deserve a government that honors their dignity, not one that diminishes it."

The other side:

In its reasoning for the federal immigration crackdown, the Trump administration has said they have a duty to protect U.S. citizens from those who have unlawfully entered the country. As for SNAP, President Trump has said the program would be funded if Democrats worked with Republicans to reopen the government. Meanwhile, a federal judge on Thursday ordered the administration to fully fund the program for the month of November.

What you can do:

If you want to read Mayor Johnson's full remarks to the Council, click HERE.