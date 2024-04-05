Chicago mayor unveils 'Cut the Tape' plan to streamline development

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Friday released a new report on how to streamline housing and commercial development.

The "Cut the Tape" report details more than 100 recommendations to make the process more efficient.

It follows a review from 14 city departments about their processes aimed at identifying any bottlenecks in that process.

"These include making enhancements in communication, and accountability across departments. Optimizing city resources to improve staffing levels, technology and technical assistance and eliminating redundant steps and burdensome requirements that exist throughout the development process," Johnson said.

Developers, contractors, lenders and more all weighed in on changes.

The mayor said he hopes these changes will spur more investment in the city.