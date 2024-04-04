Chicago mayor urges Biden to extend work permits to undocumented workers

Mayor Brandon Johnson is urging the Biden administration to extend work permits to undocumented workers.

Johnson held a roundtable discussion Thursday at the Chicago Urban League, where he stated that such a move would help address labor shortages and improve working conditions for all workers.

The mayor also emphasized the city's commitment to migrants in need.

"I want to make this emphatically clear: Chicago will never turn its back on people who wish to call the city of Chicago their home. We will always be a welcoming city," Johnson said.

Illinois workers contribute more than a billion dollars in taxes and is home to more than 480,000 long-term undocumented residents.