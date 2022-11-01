Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson says he'll move out of the city if Lightfoot is re-elected

A poll Congressman Chuy Garcia paid for shows him leading Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot by nearly 10 points in a head-to-head runoff contest.

However, philanthropist Willie Wilson says he'll face Lightfoot in next April's runoff — despite what Garcia's poll reports.

"No, I don't believe that at all. Chuy needs to do a lot more work in my opinion. You, know, what has he done so far for Congress?" said Wilson.

Wilson is a self-made multi-millionaire who has attracted national attention this year by giving away about $5 million worth of gasoline, food and mass transit fare cards.

This has prompted Lightfoot to use taxpayer dollars in similar giveaways.

In Garcia's poll of the crowded field likely to run in Feb. 28 first-round election, Wilson was almost neck and neck with Garcia for a place in April's runoff election.

He says Chicago is at a critical turning point.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"If she got re-elected, I'll move out of the city of Chicago," Wilson said.

When asked, "Why?"

Wilson responded, "Because you can't take crime, taxes high. I'm a business person as well. You know, you got red light taxes, driveway taxes, head taxes. Crime is high. Police got bad morale. Who want to live here?"

Garcia's survey by Public Policy Polling found that, if Feb. 28's round one election were held now, Lightfoot would get 22-percent, Garcia 14-percent, Wilson 12-percent and former public schools' CEO Paul Vallas 8-percent.

The survey does have a margin of error of about plus or minus four percentage points.

Garcia's poll also showed Lightfoot with 43-percent to Wilson's 35-percent in a hypothetical head-to-head, with the balance undecided.

His allies say Garcia is now spending hours on the phone each day, lining up campaign contributions as well as endorsements, in advance of launching a possible mayoral bid next week.

They say Garcia is waiting to see whether Democrats retain control of the U.S. House on Tuesday.

If they do not, look for a formal campaign launch Thursday of next week, which will be 40 years to the day after Harold Washington launched his history-making fun for mayor.