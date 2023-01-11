Chicago mayoral candidates react after Lightfoot's campaign emails teachers for student volunteers

Chicago mayoral candidate Sophia King and other challengers are denouncing a program Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election campaign tried to set up with Chicago Public Schools.

A deputy campaign manager sent out an email to CPS teachers Tuesday that read, in part:

"As the race heats up, we're looking to enrich our office through what we call our externship program. Could you please share this opportunity with your students? I've included more information below:

Lightfoot for Chicago is seeking resumes from any volunteer interested in campaign politics and eager to gain experience in the field. The ideal volunteer will be efficient, well organized and enthusiastic about joining a dynamic team. A strong commitment to Democratic ideals is essential. Folks can apply through this form.

Externs are expected to devote 12hrs/wk to the campaign. Students are eligible to earn class credit through our volunteer program.

Volunteers will join an experienced team of staff and consultants, providing a unique opportunity to learn the field, finance, and communications aspects of a campaign. Volunteer tasks include voter contact, attending events, and more. We are very flexible with student schedules.

No prior campaign experience is required, nor is a major or minor in political science. We're simply looking for enthusiastic, curious and hard-working young people eager to help Mayor Lightfoot win this spring."

The mayor's campaign initially defended her proposed student externships as a "common practice." However, later Tuesday evening, the campaign reversed course in a new statement appearing to acknowledge that the widespread criticism is valid.

Lightfoot's campaign's statement read:

"Our campaign has been blessed with enthusiastic support from young people across the city. From the very start, we’ve been intentional in our efforts to provide young people with the opportunity to engage with our campaign, learn more about the importance of civic engagement, and participate in the most American of processes. This is a common practice that has been utilized in city, state, and federal level campaigns for decades, and has given countless high school and college students the opportunity to learn more about the election process. All of our recruitment was done using publicly available contact information. All LFC campaign staff have been reminded about the solid wall that must exist between campaign and official activities and that contacts with any city of Chicago, or other sister agency employees, including CPS employees, even through publicly available sources is off limits. Period."

Several Chicago mayoral candidates reacted to the email.

"I’m flabbergasted," said mayoral candidate Sophia King. "This is pay-to-play except with unsuspecting and vulnerable victims. There is no lens that makes this ethical. As a teacher, I’d give her an F. Actually she’d be expelled. This is the lack of transparency I want to change for Chicago. And our collaborative approach to building better government is gaining traction."

"Mayor Lightfoot has failed our schools and our teachers at every turn in the last four years, and now wants to make public employees and our children her personal campaign resource. This is completely unethical, a hypocritical contradiction to her campaign promises of better government, and a disgraceful exploitation of public school students," said mayoral candidate Eugene Sawyer.

"Just when you think Chicago’s storied history of political patronage and machine corruption is breaking down, Lori Lightfoot proves she’s keeping it alive. This heavy-handed misuse and abuse of power is a reminder that Lori Lightfoot has no respect for the law," said mayoral candidate Kam Buckner. "Instead of recognizing the mistake, her campaign doubled down because Lori Lightfoot is incapable of recognizing right from wrong. Her arrogance and incompetence are inexcusable and Chicago needs to be rescued from four years of broken promises about ‘bringing in the light’. The City’s Inspector General as well as the Chicago Board of Elections should immediately investigate whether the Mayor’s lack of integrity also breaks the law."

"This is deeply troubling news out of the Lightfoot Campaign. The manipulation of teachers and children is unspeakable. Mayor Lightfoot should be ashamed of herself for allowing her campaign to violate her own ethics policy by contacting city government employees on their official email accounts for political purposes. Accountability demands an independent inquiry in the form of a joint City and CPS Inspector General investigation. Chicago residents deserve answers," said candidate Paul Vallas.

"This is deeply troubling behavior from a desperate Mayor. She should be more concerned about fully funding Chicago Public Schools than using them as a recruiting pipeline of free labor for her re-election campaign," said candidate Chuy Garcia.