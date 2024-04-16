Woman, 18, shot while waiting in McDonald's drive-thru

An 18-year-old woman was shot while waiting in a McDonald's drive-thru early Tuesday in the Hermosa neighborhood.

The woman was driving with three other passengers in the car just before 1 a.m. when a male approached on a bike and started arguing with them at 4338 W. North Ave., according to Chicago police. The male, whose age was unknown, pulled out a handgun and started shooting, striking the driver in the back and left arm.

The woman drove to St. Mary's Hospital and was later taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.