Chicago measles cases decline following vaccination efforts

The City of Chicago is seeing a significant decline in measles cases after implementing a vaccination campaign targeting individuals lacking protection.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH), only three new measles cases were reported this week, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 61.

The majority of measles cases have been identified among migrants at the Pilsen shelter on Halsted Street. The CDPH disclosed that approximately 14,000 vaccines have been administered since the first case was detected in Chicago last month.

Among the 61 measles cases, 33 have occurred in children below the age of 5.

Health officials emphasize that the measles vaccine remains the most effective measure against the disease. Those seeking vaccination can obtain it at most doctor's offices and pharmacies. The CDPH notes that two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective in preventing measles, while one dose provides approximately 93% efficacy.

Measles, characterized by symptoms such as high fever, cough, runny nose, red or watery eyes, and a rash, is highly contagious. The rash may not manifest until three to five days after the onset of symptoms, and individuals exposed to measles may remain asymptomatic for one to two weeks.

For the latest measles case data or information on exposure sites, individuals can visit the City of Chicago's website HERE.