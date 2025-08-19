5 men charged after guns and weed recovered in River North traffic stop, sheriff says

The Brief Five men were arrested after Cook County sheriff’s police stopped a car in River North and found guns and drugs. Officers recovered five firearms, ammunition and weed during the stop. The men face felony charges; none had valid FOID cards or concealed carry licenses.



Five men are facing felony charges after Cook County sheriff’s police recovered multiple guns, ammunition and drugs during a recent traffic stop in Chicago's River North neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers stopped a red Chevrolet Impala after noticing it had illegally tinted windows while traveling eastbound on Ohio Street, authorities said.

The vehicle sped off and tried to escape before stopping in an alley in the 500 block of North LaSalle Boulevard. Officers ordered the occupants out and searched them.

According to the sheriff's office:

Zavion Bellamy, 20, and Adayveon Young, 18, were each carrying loaded 9mm handguns with extended magazines.

Zion Bellamy, 19, and Jermel Rogers, 18, had loaded 9mm handguns with standard magazines.

Trajhan Young, 22, admitted to owning a .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine—loaded with 21 rounds—found under the front passenger seat.

In total, police recovered five guns, 87 live rounds of ammunition, 11 grams of weed from Rogers, and another 13 grams of suspected cannabis from the car. A box containing nine additional rounds was also seized.

Authorities said none of the men had valid FOID cards or concealed carry licenses.

What's next:

All five men were taken into custody and now face felony charges.