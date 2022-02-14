Chicago men charged with catalytic converter theft in Woodridge

Three Chicago men have been charged with stealing a catalytic converter off a vehicle Saturday in west suburban Woodridge.

The Woodridge Police Department received a 911 call about 4:45 a.m. from a person who said they heard someone using a power tool under a parked vehicle in the 8300 block of Route 53.

The caller told police the person removed the catalytic converter from the vehicle before driving away in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

Woodridge officers located the vehicle minutes later traveling northbound on Route 53 and contacted Lisle officers to make a traffic stop, Lisle police said.

The sedan initially pulled over for officers near Route 53 and Maple Avenue before it sped away, traveling in the wrong direction on the exit ramp from Ogden Avenue, police said.

The driver of the sedan then stopped again in the 1500 block of Ogden Avenue and four suspects ran from the vehicle. They were caught by officers moments later, police said.

Police said a catalytic converter was recovered from inside the sedan along with a reciprocating saw and multiple saw blades.

The crew is believed to have made a similar theft in Lisle on Friday, according to police.

Rashaad Pipes, 29, Devonte Weekley, 28, and Marquise Dye, 29, were all charged with one felony count of theft of essential motor vehicle parts.

Charges are still pending against a fourth suspect, police said.

Lisle police are investigating whether the suspects are linked to other catalytic converter thefts in the area.