PHOTOS: Chicagoans celebrate Mexican Independence Day

People gathered over the weekend to celebrate Mexican Independence Day throughout Chicago as the city has experienced stepped-up immigration enforcement and protests.

Several people were seen in the city's downtown area on Saturday night holding up Mexican flags. There was an elevated police presence in the downtown area to ensure traffic would flow smoothly.

In recent years, large groups of cars riding through the Loop to celebrate the occasion would snarl traffic.

