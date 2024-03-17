Confusion looming over Chicago migrant shelter evictions

The first round of Chicago migrant shelter evictions began on Sunday, but there has been some confusion over who has to go.

Due to the ongoing measles outbreak, there were questions as to whether or not the city would go through with evictions.

Measles cases continue to grow with 10 out of 12 cases linked to the Pilsen migrant shelter.

On Sunday, 34 migrants were slated to be evicted. Of those migrants, 31 were allowed to stay.

Out of the 31 migrants, 27 are awaiting benefits and the other four were given more time due to disability or pregnancy.

The mayor's 60-day shelter stay limit was announced last fall but was extended several times over the winter. Migrants who qualify for exemptions, including pregnant women and families with children, will receive a 30-day extension.

Mayor Brandon Johnson explained where individuals should report if they don't have their next steps in place.

"In the event that they have not secured or started the process of securing permanent living corridors, then there's an opportunity for them to return to the beginning process of seeking temporary shelter," Johnson said.

City officials say that migrants are required to have the MMR vaccine. Those who arrive at the landing zone and cannot prove prior vaccination, or refuse the vaccine, will not be placed in a shelter.

Andre Vasquez, 40th Ward alderman and chairman of the Committee of Immigrant and Refugee Rights, says the 60-day policy needs to be scrapped.

He penned a letter to Johnson, calling for the end of the policy and claiming 80% of new arrivals in shelters cannot access work authorization.

Vasquez also added that 50% of migrants in shelters cannot access rental assistance.

"So you're looking at… about 2,000 people by the end of April who are going to be asked to leave the shelter," he said.