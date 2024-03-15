Chicago's migrant shelters prepare for evictions amid measles outbreak

Despite the ongoing measles outbreak, some of Chicago's migrant shelters are set to begin evictions this weekend after Mayor Brandon Johnson imposed a 60-day limit for those staying at the facilities.

The mayor's shelter stay limit was announced last fall but was extended several times over the winter. Now the first round of evictions is set to take place in just two days.

Beginning on Sunday, 34 migrants will be moved out of three shelters. The paper also reports that the number of evicted individuals will grow to 2,000 by the end of April.

The first round of evictions came in the midst of a growing measles outbreak. At last count, the city health department reported a total of 12 cases in the city since last week - six adults and six children. Ten of those cases are linked to the Pilsen migrant shelter.

Still, evictions will move forward, just on a smaller scale than originally planned.

According to city officials, if a migrant has not yet secured housing but faces eviction, they are able to start from scratch at the city's migrant landing zone.

On Wednesday, Johnson also shared that there are exemptions to the policy.

"There are exemptions even within this policy that are still permissible. Individuals who are in the process of securing housing or out migration, if there are other extenuating circumstances around their health or pregnancy. So there are a number of people who won't be subject because they fall under that particular dimension of the policy." Johnson said.

One migrant bus from Texas is expected in Chicago on Friday. MMR vaccines are being administered at the landing zone.

Alivio Medical Center in Pilsen is hosting a vaccine clinic of their own all day. Walk-ins are welcome and insurance is not required.