South Side elementary school renamed 'Minnie Minoso Academy' in tribute to White Sox legend

Southpaw got down at a back-to-school bash, and it was no coincidence why he was there. A South Side elementary school, which is a short walk to Guaranteed Rate Field, is celebrating its new name.

McLellan Elementary School has been renamed in honor of White Sox Hall of Fame legend, Minnie Minoso. The new name is Minnie Minoso Academy.

The Chicago Board of Education approved this name change and two others at its June meeting to better reflect the community and its values.

On hand at Thursday's festivities was Minoso's widow, Sharon Rice, and their youngest son, Charlie.

"I can't tell you enough what an honor it is to have this beautiful school and this fixture of the community be named after my late father. And I know Dad would be thrilled and humbled himself, if he were still with us today," said Charlie.

Minoso was a 7-time Major League Baseball and 2-time Negro Leagues All-Star who broke the color barrier in 1951 as the first Black-Hispanic member of the White Sox.